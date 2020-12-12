Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,258 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,258 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

