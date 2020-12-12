Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $152.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,433 shares of company stock worth $1,235,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

