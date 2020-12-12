Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $14,797,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,604,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $164.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.