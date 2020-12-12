Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 73.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 152,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 44,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.