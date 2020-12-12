Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 142,756 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

