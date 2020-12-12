Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

