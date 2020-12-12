Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $44,547,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

WTRG opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

