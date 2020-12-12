Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 295,865 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Plantronics worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth about $7,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 279,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 246,627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter.

PLT stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

