Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 147.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,139,232. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

