Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1,738.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $45,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,315,000 after buying an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,255,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after buying an additional 669,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.48.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

