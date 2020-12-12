Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.