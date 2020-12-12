Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

