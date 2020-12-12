Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,748 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

