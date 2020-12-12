Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 3,152 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 140.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $940.17 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $973.01 and its 200 day moving average is $801.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $863.45.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.55, for a total value of $3,016,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $360,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,732 shares of company stock valued at $66,711,183. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

