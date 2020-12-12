Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 16,289 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 631.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,248. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $270.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $310.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

