Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.70.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $217.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

