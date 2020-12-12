SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 197.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

SBAC opened at $275.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,722.52 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

