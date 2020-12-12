Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of SALM opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.