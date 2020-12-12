Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “
Shares of SALM opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.
