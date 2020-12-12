Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.93 per share, with a total value of $135,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.97 per share, with a total value of $1,079,104.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,515 shares of company stock worth $2,328,436 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

