Russell Greenberg Sells 2,500 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.76. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

