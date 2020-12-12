Roth Capital Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $12.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti boosted their target price on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

