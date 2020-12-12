Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of RCKT opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

