Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.56.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

