Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Riot Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

