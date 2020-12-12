Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $11,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,073.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 2.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,546,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 360,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

