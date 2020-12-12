Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

RNMBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

