RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of RGCO opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of -0.47.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RGC Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RGC Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,146 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

