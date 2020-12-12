Reviewing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Stryker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 0.94 -$3.77 million N/A N/A Stryker $14.88 billion 5.86 $2.08 billion $8.26 28.11

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeuroMetrix and Stryker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryker 2 9 15 1 2.56

Stryker has a consensus price target of $221.44, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -38.80% -71.00% -37.58% Stryker 11.38% 20.53% 8.89%

Summary

Stryker beats NeuroMetrix on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

