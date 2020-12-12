Reviewing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and HCP (NYSE:HCP)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HCP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HCP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 5.19% 1.81% 0.68% HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and HCP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 6.12 $3.98 million $1.54 22.29 HCP $1.85 billion 7.80 $1.06 billion $1.82 16.12

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. HCP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. HCP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Storage Affiliates Trust and HCP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 HCP 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.67%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than HCP.

Summary

HCP beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

