Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RBNC opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $309.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 156,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

