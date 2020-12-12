Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.55. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 2,871 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.