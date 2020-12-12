Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.55. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 2,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

