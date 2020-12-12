RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

RICK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $266.09 million, a P/E ratio of -91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

