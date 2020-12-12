Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $742.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

