Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $6.60. Quotient shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 18,684 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Quotient alerts:

The company has a market cap of $677.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Quotient by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,200,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,764 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Quotient by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $5,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quotient by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 672,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Quotient by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.