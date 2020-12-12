QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.85.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

