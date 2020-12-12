QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

