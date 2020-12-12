Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Qorvo stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,689 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

