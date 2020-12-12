Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

