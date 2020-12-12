Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $21.20. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 798 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $823.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.