ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUMP. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.48.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. The business’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

