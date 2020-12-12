Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proofpoint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.61.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,600. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 294.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after acquiring an additional 823,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

