Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger bought 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $98,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at $98,980.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Progress Software by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $983,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Progress Software by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 87.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

