Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,082 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 752,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 210.5% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

