PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.