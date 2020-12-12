Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $77.65.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

