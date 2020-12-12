POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura raised POSCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered POSCO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 33.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in POSCO by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,333 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

