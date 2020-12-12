Polar Capital LLP Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

