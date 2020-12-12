Polar Capital LLP Takes $4.65 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $9,974,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,679,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $85.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

