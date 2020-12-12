Polar Capital LLP Takes $3.85 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.19% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,274 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,600.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.