Polar Capital LLP Sells 582,115 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Polar Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,115 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $743.98 million, a P/E ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.